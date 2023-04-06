Liberia: Moses Cooper Hit in 10th League Goal

Monrovia — Heaven Eleven FC star player Moses Garmar Cooper was on the scoresheet for the tenth time this season, scoring the only goal in his team's win over defending champions Watanga FC. The attacker joined Heaven Eleven during the second phase of the Liberia Football Association first division league and has been in electrifying form since his first game for the club. The skillful winger has now scored 10 goals in 10 matches for Heaven Eleven in the LFA Orange 1st Division.

He scored the lone goal as Heaven Eleven defeated defending champions Watanga FC 1-0 on Sunday at the SKD PP. The winger made an incredible effort to beat Watanga FC defenders with sheer strength, speed, and determination before slotting the ball past goalkeeper Derrick Julu into the bottom right corner. Cooper's second-half goal was crucial for Heaven Eleven, which has been performing beyond the imagination of many since the second phase of the league.

Cooper has now scored 11 goals in 11 appearances for the Heavenly boys, 10 in the league and 1 in the Orange Cup. He has also provided 6 assists. Through his contributions, Heaven Eleven FC has moved from the middle of the table to 4th place with 38 points. Prior to his arrival, Heaven Eleven finished the first phase of the league at 10th place but is now a serious contender for the championship.