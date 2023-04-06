West Africa: ECOWAS Commission President Arrives in Liberia to Witness Signing of Revised Farmington River Declaration

Monrovia — The President of the ECOWAS Commission Dr. Omar Alieu Touray is visiting Liberia to witness the signing of the revised Farmington River Declaration 2023, along with other international partners.

The Farmington River Declaration is a commitment of political parties to obligate themselves to a peaceful electoral process before, during and after the general and presidential elections in Liberia.

The Declaration, previously signed in Liberia on June 4th 2017 at the ECOWAS Summit of Heads of States and Government under the dynamic leadership of the erstwhile Chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of States and Government, Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, is an epistle to promote peaceful elections, democracy and good governance.

Dr. Omar Alieu Touray's visit to Liberia, at a period when the country is preparing for the holding of elections in October, further strengthens the solidarity of the ECOWAS Commission and Liberia to promote regional peace and democracy, in line with the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

The signing of the Farmington River Declaration further holds duty bearers accountable for promoting of the rule of law, the revised elections law of 2014, in line with the 1986 Constitution and Liberia's fledgling democracy.

While in Liberia, the ECOWAS Commission President will hold discussions with the President of the Republic of Liberia.