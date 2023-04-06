Liberia: Sen. Jallah Stresses the Need to Improve Prisons Across Country

4 April 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Monrovia — Lofa County Senator, Cllr. Joseph Jallah, has called for incremental adjustment in funds allocated for the operations of prison facilities across the country.

Senator Jallah, who is a member of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Claims and Petition, noted that many prisons across the country are seriously challenged due to low budgetary allotment to enhance their operations.

He alarmed that inmates sometimes go without food, safe drinking water and other basic necessities at many prisons across the country.

Senator Jallah stressed the need for occupants of prison facilities to be treated like humans regardless of whatever crimes they committed.

He said the situation has posed serious constraints on authorities managing those facilities and could sometimes lead to jail break.

Lofa County Senator made the assertion recently while touring some major prisons in Monrovia.

Senator Jallah and his team visited the famous Monrovia Central Prison, knowing to many as "Salt Beach" and other facilities.

He provided an initial amount of fifty thousand Liberian dollars for the reconditioning of the well at the Monrovia Central Prison inorder to supplement water supply.

Senator Jallah used the occasion to appreciate Liberians who have committed themselves to providing necessary services at those prison facilities in the midst of challenges.

The Lofa County Lawmaker was accompanied by the Director of Prisons at the Ministry of Justice, Sainleseh Kwaidah, who outlined several challenges facing prisons in the country.

Mr. Kwaidah informed the Senator that there is a pressing need for the renovation of most of the prison facilities across the country as the rainy season lurks.

He disclosed that currently, there is an acute shortage of water, food, medication and other basic necessities at several prisons.

