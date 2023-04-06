Liberia: Garlo Goal Keeps NPA Top With Win Over Gardnersville FC As Global Pharma Keep Pressure

Monrovia — Myers Garlo's second-half goal was enough to keep NPA Anchors at the top of the Liberia Football Association second division League with a 1-0 win over Gardnersville FC on Sunday, which further underlined the Port boys' title credentials. The experienced center-back was on hand to steer in a corner in the 49th minute at Tusa Field following a largely dominant performance by Gardnersville FC against a toothless NPA side.

The win keeps NPA Anchors at the top of the standings, two points ahead of Global Pharma FC, who secured a win against Nimba FC on Saturday. It also sends an even stronger message to NPA that Global Pharma is their main challenger for the title this season.

For Gardnersville FC, though, it was another disappointing performance that will add to pressure on coach Mouctarr Fofana, especially knowing that a win could keep their promotion race alive.

James Richardson, Prince Martor, and Amadiah Kawah got the goals for Global Pharma to secure a 3-0 win over ten-men Nimba FC. Prince Martor gave the visitors, Global Pharma, the lead in the 45th minute to end the first half 1-0.

Back from the break, the numerical advantage to Global Pharma was not noticed as Nimba FC took the game to the Pharmacists, but experienced Prince Jetoh and Lawrence Wilson held their ground. With time running out, James Richardson doubled the visitors' lead in the 82nd minute with a near-post header. Amadiah Kawah put the game to bed in the 89th minute with a delicious finish, securing a 3-0 win over Nimba FC.

In Saturday's fixtures, Paynesville FC bounced back to winning ways with a 6-0 win over Angel FC. H. Dan Weah scored a hat-trick for Paynesville FC as they claimed a 6-0 win over Angel FC in match day 26 of the LFA Second division league. Paynesville FC lost 3-1 to Black Man Warrior in their previous league game but bounced back to winning ways on Saturday. Paynesville FC collected all three points as they continue their quest for promotion to the first division next season. Weah, who was the star player of the day, also took his tally to 16 for the season.

In other matches played, Pags FC beat Samira FC 3-1, while Black Man Warriors walked away with free three points after Sinoe NPA forfeited. The boys from Greenville arrived late for the match, and points were given to Black Man Warriors. Also, Tony FC kept their hopes alive with a 6-1 thrashing of Life FC to stay within 3pts of the top three in fourth place. The Margibi-based club now has 42 points from 24 matches played and is hoping Paynesville FC loses a game to overtake them in the top three promotion battle.

Almighty FC's struggle continues with a narrow home defeat at the hands of Margibi FC, who are sixth on the table with 40 points, while Almighty FC remains in the relegation zone with 10 points from 25 matches played.