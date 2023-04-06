Liberia: Ex-RUF Soldier Disputes Accounts Prosecution Witnesses That Gibril Massaquoi Was 'Angel Gabriel,' but Admits His Presence in Liberia in 2001

Monrovia — A former soldier with Sierra Leone's Revolutionary United Front (RUF), has disputed accounts of mainly prosecution witnesses that an ex-commander of the rebel group was called "Angel Gabriel."

"Soldier 43" told Finland's Turku Court of Appeal on Monday that two RUF soldiers used the nickname.

"They were both junior soldiers in the RUF," said Soldier 43 on cross examination.

The name has been a point of contention in the trial, with many witnesses, particularly prosecution and defense telling the Court Massaquoi's soldiers called him by it. Some even alleged he introduced himself by the name before "sending civilians or his opponents to God." They alleged while strengthening Liberian government's troops in their battle against rebels from the Liberians United for Reconciliation and Democracy, Massaquoi did the killings or ordered them in Lofa County and at Waterside in Monrovia.

As in the Pirkanmaa Court District of Tampere, which acquitted Massaquoi a year ago, because prosecutors had failed to prove his charges, including rape, murder, and torture beyond a "reasonable doubt," the controversial name is also at the heart of these appeal proceedings.

But Soldier 43 has alleged the witnesses were talking about a different man, as he told the Court of Massaquoi's other name.

"We used to call Gibril God's son, because of all the troubles he encountered during the war."

It's the first time that such a name has come up in the case, whether in the lower or appeal court.

Soldier 43 said he knew of two different RUF soldiers, who used the name Angel Gabriel. He claimed the real name of one of them was not disclosed, while he knew the other to be Alfred Jojo.

"He was my junior in the group, and I was his brother-in-law," he said. "I was going out with his elder sister during the war. That was how I found out that his real name was Alfred Jojo."

"They both fought with us from 1991, but around 1997 upwards, the whereabouts of Alfred Jojo were unknown, while the other died in either 1994 or 1995, because I can't remember clearly."

He said Massaquoi was in Liberia in the early 2000s.

"I can only remember Massaquoi travelling for the peace accord in December 2001."

That year, 2002 and 2003 are crucial to this trial, as prosecutors have alleged Massaquoi abused his status as a "protected witness" for the then UN-backed Special Court for Sierra Leone and came to Liberia to commit his crimes, including ordering massacres at Waterside.

"Defense 21," who said he was a civilian, but witnessed the war, also told the Court that Massaquoi was in Liberia between 1999 and 2000, but only "for peace purposes."

"Massaquoi was the head of the delegation of peace," said Defense 21. "They even went to Kenema in the eastern part of Sierra Leone to sign the tripartite agreement, and went to Monrovia, Mali and other countries."

The day's last witness, "Soldier 41" told the Court that Massaqiuoi only came to Liberia when he and other soldiers had come to receive their leader, Foday Sankoh in October 1999. But he said they returned to Sierra Leone afterwards.

"Those on the trip were Gibril Massaquoi, Jackson Swaray, Akim Turay and others and we travelled back to Freetown with Foday Sankoh."

The hearings continue on Tuesday, their final day.

The coverage of the appeal of Massaquoi's acquittal is a collaboration with New Narratives as part of the West Africa Justice Reporting Project.

Forgbe Emma Kloh With New Narratives