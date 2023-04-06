Liberia: Macauley's PDRM Defeat Kamara's Kuching As Hellberg On Target in Sweden

Monrovia — Two Liberian internationals, Abu Kamara and Marcus Macaulay, were in action over the weekend in the Malaysian Super League Round six. Abu Kamara's Kuching City FC fell at home to Marcus Macaulay's PDRM 1-0 at the Sarawak State Stadium. A 73rd-minute goal from Brazilian-born Japanese forward, Bruno Suzuki, showed the difference between both sides on Saturday. The win takes PDRM to sixth spot on the 14-team table, while Kuching City FC lingers second from bottom at the 13th spot. Marcus, who was part of Lone Star's disappointing home defeat to South Africa, was lively throughout the game. Kamara, whom the new Lone Star coach, Ansu Keita, did not call, was a threat to PDRM but could not deliver the needed goal his team was hoping for.

Also in Malaysia, Kpah Sherman's Sri Pahang was held at home in their round six fixture. The hosts, Sri Pahang, which has Liberian attacker Kpah Sherman in its fold and visitors, Kedah FC, played to a 1-1 draw. After a barren first half, Pahang broke the deadlock with a penalty scored by Argentine centre-back Stefano Brundo in the 62nd minute. But Kedah found the equalizer in the 90+2 minutes through Brazilian forward Jonathan Balotelli on Saturday at the Darul Makmur stadium. The draw sees Sri Pahang at the fifth spot on the log.

Meanwhile, in Europe, Liberian midfielder Seth Hellberg was on target for IK Brage in their 2-1 home defeat to Vasteras in the Swedish Superettan season opener. Hellberg scored the equalizer for IK Brage in the 51st minute, but his goal was not enough to help his side avoid defeat. The Liberian defensive midfielder was overlooked by Keita's technical staff, but he has been in great form for his club since the start of the season.

At the same time, English-born striker of Liberian descent Christian Saydee was in action for Shrewsbury Town in their 6-0 away defeat to Charlton in the English League One on Saturday. Saydee played up to the 67th minute in the match before being substituted. The 20-year-old has played 31 matches, scored 7 goals, and provided 2 assists. Saydee is on loan from Bournemouth to Shrewsbury Town. He is yet to play for Liberia but is considering making the switch, just like Noah Kenneh, Mohammed Sangare, Justin Salmon, and Mark Pabai.

In Scotland, Liberian midfielder Noah Kenneh played the full 90 minutes in Ross County's 2-0 defeat to Celtic in the Scottish Premier League on Sunday. Kenneh, who featured in Lone Star's two legs AFCON game against South Africa, was in the middle of the park for his side. The midfielder has been a regular player for Ross County in the Scottish Premiership since arriving on loan from Hibernian.

Meanwhile, Roberto Massimo made his comeback from a torn muscle fiber injury as he clocked 60 minutes in Académico Viseu's 3-2 away victory at Leixoes in the Portuguese Liga 2. The match was the 22-year-old Liberian descent's first appearance since early January and his eleventh of the season after joining on loan from Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart at the start of the season. Born in Ghana to a Liberian mother and an Italian father, he also holds German citizenship and is a Germany U21 international, but he is still eligible to play for Liberia.

In the United States of America, Liberian defender Joel Johnson was named in the USL One team of the week.

Johnson provided an assist in Charlotte Independence's 3-1 win over Tormenta.

The right-back's performance in the match has earned him a place in the team of the week.