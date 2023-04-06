Liberia: EFFL CIC Gonquoi Takes GOL to Task, Challenging President Weah Executive Order #117

Paynesville — The Commander-In-Chief of the Economic Freedom Fighter of Liberia (EFFL), Emmanuel Gonqueh, has taken the government to task for "violation of the Code of Conduct"

Gonqueh is contending against President Weah's Executive Order Number 117, which he believes is in clear violation of the constitution and raises concerns about the legal status of the Code of Conduct.

He is imploring the Justice-In-Chamber to prohibit President Weah's decree #117, which he said has created legal lapses as to the legal status of the Code of Conduct, which is a law.

President Weah's Decree #117 is mandating Al public officials to resign their positions on or before April if they intend to contest public offices.

However, Gonqueh, believes, President Weah, as a law-abiding first citizen, must also take due notice of the status governing the Code of Conduct governing public officials.

He is confident that the high court will place a prohibition on President Weah's decree #117.

The petition document which is in the possession of FrontPageAfrica is captioned The Economic Freedom Fighter of Liberia by and thru its Chairman CIC Emmanuel Gonquoi of the City of Monrovia, The Republic of Liberia.....PETITIONER VERSUS Government of the Republic of Liberia by and through its Attorney General & Minister of Justice Cllr. Frank Musa Dean, Jr.

The petition requests the government to appear with its duly qualified and commissioned Justice of the Peace for and in Montserrado County, at the office of Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisaye on Wednesday, April 5, for a conference into the matter.

In an interview with FrontPageAfrica Monday, April 5, Gonqueh noted that President Weah is setting himself in a Superior Presidency Position, which must be resisted.

"It's time now for us to stop what we called imperial or superior presidency, and I think President Weah must understand that we have existing laws and that the Code of Conduct is an existing law," Gonqueh asserted.

"Legally, we don't see it necessary for the President of the county to issue an Executive Order that will suspend the existence of the Code of Conduct."

Gonqueh has expressed fear that the President is becoming overly powerful, that is now giving orders that suspend legal instruments, including the Code of Conduct, and taught that the Supreme Court should be used to prevent that.

He has threatened to take a series of actions if the right thing is not done to correct President Weah's play.

Gonqueh said the Writ of Prohibition is the first step and if he is successful, he will also pray for a Writ of Mandamus, to deny officials who are occupying public offices and at the same time playing active roles in their political parties.

Gonqueh and scores of officials were recently elected to steer the affairs of the EFFL ahead of the pending general and Presidential elections.