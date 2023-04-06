Liberia: Aggrieved Residents of Fendall Protest Govt's Delay in Settling Them Despite Demolishing Their Properties

Louisiana — Fendall Community in Lower Montserrado was a scene of uproar on Monday, April 3, when aggrieved citizens whose homes were demolished sometime in 2016, stage a major roadblock, preventing vehicles and commuters from striding from both the Redlight to Kakata and Kakata to Redlight end.

The protest which lasted from the early morning hours to the afternoon stalled the major activities of commenters, as well as affected the learning activities of some students who were on their way to the Fendall Campus of the University of Liberia.

The aggrieved were picketing the government for prolonged delays to settle those whose homes were demolished at the site.

"Today we have gathered to protest peacefully, but the police have come to fire teargas on us and beat us, so we want President Weah to know about us, whether we are foreigners or Liberians.

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf broke our houses down and President Weah come to help us, but the people who are in front of it suppose to give us Five Million, but they want to give us One Million and we do not agree, so let them come and kill us here," one of the protesters only identified as Patience stressed.

The land had been in dispute and was said to be the property of the University of Liberia, for which residents who have built several houses, were made homeless as a result of the demolition.

What the aggrieved deemed more troubling is the fact that not only have they been made homeless, but the situation has affected their and their children's economic status, only to note, that Life Water, which is also occupying the same area property was never demolished.

The aggrieved who spoke with FrontPageAfrica in separate remarks said the leadership of President George Weah had promised to address their plight during its inception, but said discussion has yielded no result.

They had earlier demanded US$18 Million as benefits for those affected and an LRRRC probe suggested US$8 Million, but the government requested to give US$5Million, which they crave.

However, one of the aggrieved, Former Montserrado County Representative, Dr. Kettehkumeh E. Murray in his assertion during the protest noted that the government was to give half of the US$5 Million last November, but to their almost surprise, only US$ One Million was reported to have been sent to their account.

Murray sees this as a mockery to the aggrieved and believed the time given for negotiation has elapsed, for which his colleagues are taking the radical approach.

"Some of those affected, including the late John Bah and others, have passed as a result of the shock they got from the demolition of their duplexes," Dr. Murray stated.

For Rufus Dean, Co-Chair for the aggrieved, President Weah might not be in the know of what is unfolding, relative to the disbursement of funds intended for the aggrieved Fendall Resident, therefore he sees the protest action as a means of drawing President Weah's attention to the situation.

Dean has pointed impeaching fingers at Finance Minister Samuel Tweah and his likes, involved with the disbursement of the money, and said he senses something sinister in the process.

The protest which saw one person severely wounded, followed the discharge of teargas by the police and the subsequent disbursing of protesters, also witnessed the arrest of their ranked leader, Viola Lincoln.

The aggrieved were also demanding the release of their leader, threatening to continue their brawl action until the government can see a reason to immediately address their action.

They termed as a total travesty of their patience, for government to previously attempt to give each of them US$300.00, in place of over US$10 to 20 thousand homes that were being demolished.

The protester has resulted to continue their actions until they can get redress.

"We will remain protesting for weeks and if they want to bring people to kill us, let them do, but we will tell the police that this is our territory and we will launch a series of actions until we can get a positive response from the government," another protest, Morris Blama started.

No vehicle got damaged so far as the aggrieved after being disbursed, tossed stones at the police on the scene.

Meanwhile, the protesters have informed FrontPageAfrica that their actions will continue on Tuesday if the government refused to look into their concerns.