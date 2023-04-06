Liberia: Supreme Court Is Well Built and Fortified to Hear Any Elections Disputes Without Fear or Favor - Says Chief Justice Yuoh

Monrovia — Liberia's Chief Justice, Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh, has said the Supreme Court of Liberia "is prepared and fortified" to hear election dispute cases during and after this year's presidential and legislative elections.

Describing the Supreme Court as a light tower in the midst of a storm, Chief Justice Yuoh said the nation's highest court is judicially poised to hear and dispose election disputes regardless of the magnitude or underlying currents.

Chief Justice Youh, meanwhile, asked all political parties or independent candidates to safe guard themselves with the best and astute lawyers who would exert their best in prosecuting or defending a candidate or party's interests.

She said her assurance to candidates or political parties is in consonance with the Supreme Court's Opinion, which states: "It's incumbent on a candidate in an election to ensure that he has in place qualified legal team so that in the event he believes that an election violation has occurred, he would be in the position to adequately take advantage of the law, especially with the timeframe prescribed by law, for asserting a challenge and timely appealing from any decision related to the challenge since electoral challenges are special proceedings which must be heard expeditiously."

Chief justice Yuoh further cautioned all political candidates and would-be candidates that if their lawyer fails to perfect their appeal, the High Court, via a motion from the opposing party, will dismiss said case.

" If your case is shrouded with mere allegations, speculations, and doubts, rather than evidence, the Supreme Court will reject your claim," she said.

"Therefore, to move beyond the art of grandstanding stage of good governance and astute statesmanship, words must be matched with substantive actions; and in our legal sphere, allegations must be supported by factual evidence; and the audience shedding off the age old long skin of a novice, the stagnant curse slumber, and commit to taking on a new style of ingenuity,and alertness knowing that for every right, there is an applicable responsibility."

The Chief Justice made the statement on March 31 at the 2023 Assembly of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) and the formal opening of the Supreme Court of Liberia.

For his part, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Liberia, Christine N. Umutoni, thanked and congratulate the LNBA for the continued and steadfast role it has played over the years in promoting the rule of law in Liberia and defending human right.

She said LNBA is a major stakeholder in the electoral process and must play a crucial role in setting the agenda of political discourse and proactively pointing the way out of any challenging situation that may arise.

"Lawyers and the court must take a lead role in ensuring that the votes of Liberians are respected, protected, and always promoted," she said.