Liberia: Over 3,000 Liberians Receive Skills Training

Over three thousand young men and women, including the less-privileged have completed a six-month empowerment skills training under the auspices of a local group, Thomas' Foundation.

Addressing the second batch of 3,800 graduates over the weekend, Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation Michael Thomas, encouraged young people to make use of skills acquired to change Liberia and the world.

Mr. Thomas said the objective for establishing a vocational training institute in the country is to help enhance capacity of young people, who he described as future leaders.

He stressed that Technical Vocational Education Training or TVET program helps to facilitate socio-economic development by enhancing the capacity of individuals to adopt practices that are socially worthwhile, adding the development of a workforce enables people to use opportunities for a decent job, working with high productivity and protecting the environment.

The CEO, who is an aspirant for Montserrado County Electoral District #4, urged the graduates to see the knowledge attained as a medium for self-employment and economic empowerment.

He also challenged them to become light and voice of the world by making a difference and speaking against societal ills like violence, drug abuse and rape, among others, emphasizing that these vices must be avoided.

Few of the graduates expressed excitement for the opportunity offered to them by the Foundation to gain skills, describing it as a dream come through.

William Henry, 29, applauded the Foundation, for what he terms a life-changing ambition that he would live on for the rest of his life.

"I am a tailor, but I came here and acquired knowledge on driving and heavy duty driving and I'm grateful for the opportunity to learn something new, which I will live on for the rest of my life. I'm super excited", Mr. Henry expressed.

The Thomas Foundation is an initiative by Atty. Michael Thomas, to help young Liberians improve their lives through TVET education.

The graduates acquired practical skills in electricity, plumbing, nursing, 3D floor making, and driving, among others.

