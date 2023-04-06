Liberia: EFFL Sounds Alarmed On Threats to Liberia's Democracy

-Launches checkpoints to restore Rule of Law

The leader of Liberia's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFFL) has sounded a warning bell over the state of democracy in the country.

Emmanuel Gonquoi's concerns stem from what he believes are deliberate attempts by the current administration to undermine the rule of law and stifle political position.

Speaking to reporters at his Paynesville residence on Monday, April 3, 2023, Emmanuel Gonquoi, says President Weah has violated the constitution on many occasions, so EFFL is here to erect checkpoints aimed at correcting his mistakes and safeguarding the future of Liberian's democracy.

Gonquoi's decision to establish checkpoints is both a symbolic and practical move aimed at challenging violations and sending a message of defiance to the Weah administration.

On March 14, 2023, President Weah issued Executive Order #117 mandating all public officials to resign their position if they desire to contest in the 2023 presidential and legislative election. Something EFFL CIC calls a violation of the code of conduct.

"And that is one of the reasons why we took a broad step to issue a writ of prohibition against the president's executive order," he said.

Making the disclosure at his Paynesville Congo Town residence on Monday, April 3, 2023, the EFFL CIC revealed that Weah Government is noted for many constitutional breaches and could endanger the democracy of the country if no step is taken to stop his torrent Rule.

He claims, the EFFL does not have the legal authority to hold him accountable for issuing executives orders, but they will ensure that he received a writ of prohibition whenever they make a mistake.

"The president can issue another executive order today that could forbid the existence of LACC, GAC, and the Secretarial. We are beginning to sense that the executive branch is becoming even more powerful than that Ministry of Justice," he added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gonquoi revealed EFFL as a registered institution now has a stake in the modern politics of the countries and they will begin to erect the necessary checkpoint and correct the mistake going forward.

Democracy under President Weah's administration has been questioned by many political pundits and student groups.

And from what may be taken if the writ of prohibition is accepted by the Supreme Court the EFFL may issue another writ against the executive for violating the code of conduct.