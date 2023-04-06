Liberia: Four Local NGOs Launch Project to Mitigate the Effects of Global Climate Change in Liberia

Monrovia — Four local NGOs including GP-Net, Raising Global Generation, Inc, LiWOCA, SDRCL on yesterday, April 5, 2023' jointly launched in Monrovia the project dubbed: Mitigating the Effects of Global Climate Change in Liberia under the theme: "Though We Are the Problem, We can Also Be the Solution".

The project is funded by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) through the GEF arrangement and it has a lifespan of one year ( March-December) 2023. Representatives of these project-implementing NGOs made separate remarks explaining their assigned roles while expressing commitments to ensure that the project gains its intended purpose consistent with the dream of the donors.

A short Video presentation aimed at providing an understanding of Climate Change formed an important annex of the program summed up by beautiful cultural performances also promoting the need to promote, protect and conserve the forest.

The project is being launched at a time when the need to fight illegal activities that hugely undercut the existence of the forest can't be overemphasized.

Making a remark, the Program Specialist at the UNDP, Mr. Moses Massah admonished these local NGOs to attach seriousness to the project in a way that will make a practical impact in society. However, he expressed regrets that since the project was introduced in Liberia many years back only a few of them are doing well while many have proven to be a disappointment. He then urged them to put 'all of your best' into the project to make society a safer place to live. He highlighted the need to fight drug abuse, something he said remains an uphill task for the nation. He said UNDP at this time will give a bird eye view of these projects in terms of how they're implemented because according to him the UNDP manages the donors', monies, and as such it's under the obligation to protect its own image.

For his part the National Coordinator of GEF-SGP Liberia, Mr. Samuel Boakai gave the history and overview of the project and encouraged these local NGOs involved to be real and truthful in performing their respective duties. Mr. Boakai urged them to be ambassadors for the less fortunate whom he said are eagerly looking for redemption from the snare of poverty and other social and economic menaces which have and continue to eat the fabrics of society. He said other countries who equally receive these donors', fundings are successfully making headways and believed that we can do the same here in Liberia provided we can reset our minds to do for ourselves in the spirit of nationalism. He told the project implementers to drive away from a merrymaking attitude and make the project see its intended purpose.