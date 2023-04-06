West Africa: ECOWAS Commission President Calls On NEC to Be Resolute in Discharging Its Duties Leading to Crucial October Polls

Farmington — With just six months to Liberia's highly anticipated presidential and legislative elections, the President of the ECOWAS Commission Dr. Omar Alieu Touray has called on the National Elections Commission (NEC) to be firm in executing its responsibilities.

Dr. Touray made the call at the signing ceremony of the Farmington River Declaration 2023 on Tuesday in Margibi County.

The landmark Farmington River Declaration 2023 is an enhanced and comprehensive declaration designed to ensure a nonviolent electoral process. This builds on the foundation of the initial pledge signed in 2017.

Tuesday's signing ceremony was organized under the auspices of the Liberia's National Election Commission, ECOWAS and the United Nations; with the UN and ECOWAS signing the agreement as witnesses. On behalf of the UN, Ms. Giovanie Biha, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, and acting head of the UN office for West Africa and the Sahel, signed the agreement, while Dr. Omar Alieu Touray signed on behalf of the ECOWAS.

In his address, the ECOWAS Commission President said Liberia's October elections are crucial because they will be entirely conducted without the presence of UNMIL, giving Liberia the opportunity to take full charge of the polls. He said the 2023 presidential and legislative elections will be a key test for the commission's capacity to manage future elections.

Elections, he noted, continue to trigger conflicts in the subregion, and as the result, ECOWAS will keenly watch and monitor the process in order to safeguard the integrity of the elections; adding that the upcoming polls will place Liberia and the entire subregion at a crossroad.

In addition to support to Liberia's electoral process, he disclosed that ECOWAS will deploy short, medium- and long-term observers that will provide feedback on the conduct of the elections.

'Zero tolerance for violence'

Addressing Liberia's political leaders, he called on them to adhere to the ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

"ECOWAS remains consistent on a zero tolerance for unconstitutional governments. For ECOWAS, unconstitutional governments do not necessarily mean a military government, but governments that temper with the electoral processes yields result of the election that does not reflect the decision of the people," he warned.

He thanked the government of Liberia and political parties for their commitment to peaceful, free and credible elections. However, he mentioned that as the biometric voter registration kicked off, reports of voter trucking and some instances of violence have come to the ECOWAS' attention. He called on political parties' leaders to inform and educate their supporters about the Farmington Declaration to safeguard themselves to refrain from fowl languages, misinformation and disinformation, as well as inciteful words and actions - all vices that lead to violence. He also warned that anyone who perpetrates violence will be punished in accordance with the laws of Liberia.

'Be neutral'

Addressing the state security, he said: "The security agents and agencies must continue to exhibit neutrality and professionalism and must ensure the security of every single Liberian," adding that a secured electoral process is a matter of national interest.

The media, he said, plays a pivotal role in the electoral process and should engage in objective reporting void of misinformation and disinformation.

'Setting high standards'

Also speaking at the ceremony, Ms. Giovanie Biha, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, and acting head of The UN office for West Africa and the Sahel, said with their collective determination to preserve Liberia's quest for national unity, the political leaders are demonstrating to Africa and the rest of the world that Liberia is prepared to organized peaceful, credible, transparent and inclusive elections.

Ms. Biha noted the the revised Farmington River Declaration 2023 like its predecessor, the Farmington River Declaration 2017, is a perfect example of political parties' dedication to their country.

"You have shown that you are committed to strengthening the stability of Liberia and promoting good governance. Mr. President, Political leaders, through this agreement, you are upholding the highest principles of democracy, holding yourself accountable to the Liberian people for the October 2023 elections."

With 20 years after the civil war, the UN envoy said Liberia stands out as a peaceful country in the region and called on all stakeholders to continuously work towards upholding the principles of peace and human rights and resolve to dialogue to address political differences.

With Liberia's young population, she called for the youth to be given space as tomorrow's leaders. By signing onto the agreement, she said the political leaders have also clearly affirmed to upholding the protocol against violence of women in the elections and creating a level playing field for women in the society.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Governance Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Liberia, Africa's oldest independent nation, suffered back-to-back civil war that claimed the lives of over 250,000 people, destroyed infrastructure and the economy. At the end of the war, Liberia, in its first post-war elections in 2005 became the first nation in Africa to elect a female, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf - as president. In 2018, Liberia witnessed its first transition from one democratically elected president to another in decades.

The UN envoy, speaking further, said while there are still challenges, Liberia has made significant advances in recent years, and is continuing towards strengthening it institutions and ensuring the dividends of peace by working towards prosperity, as indicated in the national development plan.

She then called on Liberians to "continue upholding the values of democracy, fairness, inclusiveness and justice. This is a condition for good governance and sustaining peace. Let Liberian politician and Liberian people set high standard."

"Strive for peace and prosperity. Include women and young people in electoral processes, they are the real agents of change. Create space for youth and women to channel their creativity. Once again, the World is watching you and you are in charge and the United Nations stands ready to help you towards peace, security and sustainable development."