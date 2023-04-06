Liberia: RAL Lashes PULl for Singlehanded Organizing Media-Security Dialogue, Excluding Them

Monrovia — The attention of the Reporters Association of Liberia leadership has been drowned to a recent communication circulated, by the Press Union of Liberia, calling on media executives to a media-security dialogue scheduled for Friday, April 7, 2023.

RAL acknowledges such a dialogue as a good one, but cannot not be blooming without the direct involvement of those who are bitterly affected during elections period.

RAL sees the posture of said dialogue without the PUL planning it alongside the RAL, which has direct supervision over reporters who are direct victims of brutality during elections process, as ineffective and therefore scowled at the PUL for attempting to conduct a single-handed media-security dialogue.

In fact RAL believes said dialogue should considered the direct interest of reporters, instead of media executive who are not direct victims of barbarity during elections processes.

The RAL has therefore distance itself from said Media-Security dialogue, and call on the Press of Liberia to do the proper thing by involving at least two reporters from each media institutions across the 15 political subdivision of Liberia.

RAL is at the same time cautioning all media partners to get the involvement of the Reporters Association of Liberia's Leadership in planning of all workouts concerning reporters across Liberia.

Henceforth, RAL is notifying the narrow portion of Reporters invited to the event, not to heed what it sees as a dialogue that won't positively promote majority reporter's welfare, as those attending, will be doing so on their own.

The RAL is meanwhile enlightening it's members across Liberia, to continue carrying out their duties with caution and professionalism, primarily during these elections processes, as this administration remained devoted to safeguarding the rights reporters.