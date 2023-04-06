Liberia: Saudi Arabia Provides U.S.$500,000 Worth of Rice to Liberia for Disaster Victims, Others

The Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has officially presented a huge consignment of rice worth US$500,000 to the Government of Liberia (GOL) for victims of disasters and vulnerable citizens in the country.

The presentation was made by the Saudis government to the Liberian government, through the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Dee Maxwell Kemayah.

The rice totally 29,412 bags was turned over to the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) of Liberia, through its Executive Director Henry O. Williams.

Making the presentation at a brief turnover ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Monrovia on Wednesday, April 5, the Head of the Saudis government delegation to Liberia Mr. Faisal Al-Zamil said the gesture was in fulfillment of his government's commitment to the subsisting bilateral relations with Liberia.

At the inspection of the rice at the NDMA offices in Monrovia, he stressed the need for the gesture to be distributed to the real beneficiaries.

"I am glad to be here to present food relief worth about US$500,000 to Liberia. The relationship between the two governments is on course."

For his part, Minister Kemayah described the gesture as "timely and meaningful" to the government and people of Liberia.

He recalled that the Saudis government was engaged on August 6, 2022 to support a cost worth US$2.5 million to benefit Liberia and its citizens.

He said the US$2M was intended for renovation works on the building housing the ministry, while the US$500,000 was intended to provide food assistance to vulnerable citizens and disaster victims in line with the ongoing uncompromising development agenda at the ministry.

He stated that the welfare of Liberia and its citizens remain a foremost priority.

"We want to use this occasion to renew our profoundness gratitude to the Government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the US$2M donation meant for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs gear towards assisting in the rehabilitation of this building. That money is already in the account of the ministry excluding US$6,000 as bank charges for the Central Bank"

Minister Kemayah pointed out that authorities at the ministry are currently awaiting the finalization of the appropriate processes, especially procurement related processes to enhance accountability and transparency to undertake the project.

He said accountability and transparency remain the hallmark of his administration at the ministry.

"Today, we see the actualization of the donation of US$500,000 worth of our staple food being donated to the government and people of Liberia by the government and people of Saudi Arabia through the King Samir Humanitarian Aid Foundation. We were able to turn over 29,412 bags of 25kg quality rice to the NDMA. We are very much pleased for that."

Minister Kemayah expressed the hope that the donation will provide "added values" to the agency to execute its statutory mandate.

He cautioned authorities of the NDMA against distributing the rice undeserving officials and citizens.

He said it remains the statutory responsibility of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to unconditionally scout out support to government ministries and agencies, but authorities do not seek any favor from those heading those governmental institutions.

Minister Kemayah emphasized that the Liberian government will remain engage with its Saudis counterparts to solicit support to Liberia and its people in other areas, including medical mission support, food security through supporting the country's agriculture sector, among others.

"We intend as a ministry to maximize our engagement with you (the Saudis) to be able to reap benefits for our people in all aspects. We will do so with the NDMA being a priority."

Meanwhile, the Head of the NDMA, Mr. Henry Williams has disclosed that the gesture will help cater to thousands of vulnerable Liberians and disaster victims in keeping with the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

He stressed that the move will also help alleviate poverty among the country's vulnerable population.

He attributed the fulfillment of the donation to the Foreign Affairs Minister's willingness and commitment to assist and work in the interest of the nation and its people.

"The agency is grateful because its capacity has been enhanced. I want for the Saudi government to know that the rice given to the NDMA will be delivered to the rightful recipients. Do not be afraid."

Mr. Williams added that the donation also signifies the flourishing relationship between the leaders of the two countries.

He pointed out that Minister Kemayah continues to play a pivotal role in making the NDMA more effective and efficient in carrying out its assigned tasks and responsibilities.

"If your relationship is not good with partners, you will not get anything. We want to thank the Minister of Foreign Affairs for what he has done. We want to also assure our Board Chair, the Minister of Internal Affairs that, we will not let you down. We will work accordingly."

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Board of the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), Minister Varney Sirleaf said the donation has further capacitated the agency to execute its mandate.

Sirleaf is also the Minister of Internal Affairs.

He recalled that Minister Kemayah has been very instrumental towards the "effective delivery of services by the agency" as evidenced by the recent logistical support provided by the Japanese government to the NDMA.

He said though the agency has been logistically capacitated, the provision for delivery of items to the needy in keeping with its mandate remains a challenge.

Minister Sirleaf maintained that when disasters struck, victims are always distressed.

He said a scenario of government not caring for those in need will be created if disaster victims are not assisted in a timely manner.

"We just want to express our kind gratitude to you the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the President of the Republic of Liberia for this kind of gesture that will further give support to Liberia's vulnerable population, through the NDMA."

Minister Sirleaf further vowed to ensure that reports are provided to the Minister of Foreign Affairs in a timely manner for the sake of promoting accountability and transparency.

He encouraged Liberian journalists to checkmate the distribution of the donated rice in a positive manner.

Earlier on, Assistant Foreign Affairs Minister for Administration Adonnies Greaves recalled that the gesture was made possible following an intervention made by Minister Kemayah to the government of Saudi Arabia.

He said a plea for bilateral support was made by the Minister on behalf of the Liberian government and its people not only for food support, but for the modernization and reconstruction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and capacity building for its employees.

He noted that based on the request, the Saudis government agreed to provide US$500,000 worth of rice to the Liberian government to benefit less fortunate citizens and victims of disasters.

"Today we have gathered here for the official turning over of 29,412 bags of 25kg rice to the Government of Liberia (GOL), through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs."