Nigeria: Davido's 'Timeless' Makes History As First African Album to Top U.S. iTunes Chart

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, also known as Davido, has broken an African record on the US iTunes Albums Chart with his new album 'Timeless'.

The album topped the chart on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, making history as the first African album to hit Number 1 in the world's biggest music market.

Davido dropped his fourth studio album 'Timeless' on March 31, 2023, with guest appearances from Nigerian artists such as Asake, Fave, The Cavemen, DMW's latest additions, Morravey and Logos Olori as well as Grammy-award-winning Beninese singer Angelique Kidjo, British rapper Skepta, South African music producer/DJ Musa Keys, Jamaican dancehall/reggae singer Dexta Daps, and South African rapper, Focalistic.

The 17-track album has since made waves across different music platforms with global streaming giant, Spotify announcing it the most streamed in the United Kingdom, Canada, France and Nigeria.

It also made history as the most first-day streams ever for an African album on Apple Music.