Nigeria: Buhari Sacks Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission Boss

6 April 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

Presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina disclosed the sack on Thursday.

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Saratu Umar as the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission, ending a crisis that has pitched the sacked boss against her senior officers and affected the operation of the commission.

Presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina disclosed the sack on Thursday. He did not state the reason but PREMIUM had exclusively reported allegations of incompetence and mismanagement against Ms Umar.

PREMIUM TIMES also understands she recently shunned an invitation to a ministerial probe panel.

Read the full statement by Mr Adesina below.

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT BUHARI TERMINATES APPOINTMENT OF SARATU UMAR AS NIPC BOSS

President Muhammadu Buhari has terminated the appointment of Hajiya Saratu Umar as the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), with immediate effect.

In a directive to the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo CON, the President also mandated the most senior Director in the Commission to immediately take over in the interim.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.