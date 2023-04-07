Nigeria: UNICEF Presents Menstrual Hygiene Kits to 110 Schools in Kano

7 April 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has presented menstrual hygiene kits, textbooks, first aid kits and security alarm bells to 110 schools in Kano.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony at the Kano State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Chief of UNICEF Office in Kano, Mr Rahama Rihood Mohammed Farah, said the gesture was aimed at helping children to attain their full potential.

He explained that under the Girls Education Project 3 (GEP3), UNICEF supported the training of school-based management committee members, teachers and pupils in Kano and Katsina states.

In his address, the Executive Chairman of the Kano SUBEB, Dr Danlami Hayyo, commended UNICEF for their effort in developing education.

Represented by the Commissioner 1 on the board, Alhaji Kabiru Ahmed, the Dr Hayyo urged the beneficiaries to effectively utilise them.

