Nigeria: Be Impartial On Post-Election Matters, CNPP Tells Federal Govt, Security Agencies

Conference Of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has admonished the federal government and security agencies, particularly the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to refrain from taking sides with the All Progressives Congress (APC) in recent post-election events.

It said the federal government and its apparatus should not do the bidding of any political party if the country's democracy must continue to transition from one administration to another without hitches.

The CNPP reacted yesterday to post elections utterances of some political interests and the actions and inactions of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration as well as security agencies.

In a statement signed by its secretary-general, Chief Willy Ezugwu, the CNPP observed that "Our democracy will be in total jeopardy if the government chooses to take sides or resorts to use draconian measures to muzzle opposition voices in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)."

The group said it beats the imagination of lovers of democracy that appointees of the federal government find it difficult to separate governance from partisanship, thereby mixing governance with politics, adding that the result is usually heating up the polity.

"Some instances have led to the belief that the Federal Government is supporting the APC against Nigerian opposition parties.

"In November 2014, the APC's then national publicity secretary, Lai Mohammed, threatened to form a parallel government if the 2015 elections were rigged, confirming a statement credited to the former governor of River State, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, at an APC's Salvation Rally, which he equally confirmed to be the stand taken by his party, the APC, before the then Osun State Governorship election.

"Lai Mohammed said and we quote, 'Those who are fretting about this statement are those who are planning to rig the elections and they should be warned that Nigerians will no longer accept the outcome of any fraudulent polls. Those who incite the people are those who steal their mandate', he said and he was neither arrested nor threatened with treason.

"Also, President Muhammadu Buhari, while contesting for presidency in 2014, had also threatened that the dogs and the baboons will be soaked in blood on the streets should the election be rigged. He was neither arrested nor threatened with treason.

"In Gombe State, at about March 10, 2023, it was reported that the Peoples Democratic Party asked security agencies to arrest the Gombe State campaign coordinator of the All Progressives Congress, Jamilu Gwamna, for allegedly issuing death threats to voters in Bolari West of the state.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"According to the report, Gwamna allegedly threatened parents in the area with "losing their children" should they allow their youths to vote for PDP. The security agencies are not prosecuting anybody in the state in connection with the threat," it said.

It said in Lagos State, voters were openly threatened not to go out to vote, while some were wounded and others allegedly died, adding that till date, no arrest has been made.

"Making the matter even laughable was a statement credited to the Nigeria Police where the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said that anyone with evidence against the chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Association, Musiliu Akinsaya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, can file a case of attack against him.

"This is after he had openly threatened voters in Lagos State and the videos of the threat as well as the eventual attacks on voters by hoodlums suspected to be APC supporters in Lagos State were flying here and there. But a video of a traditional ruler in Lagos was the basis for which both the Police and the DSS arrested Igbo traditional leaders who threatened to invite the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to protect their businesses in the state.

"Perhaps the most malicious case was the comments by Lai Mohammed, who is the information minister of the outgoing government, accusing the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, of inciting people to violence over the outcome of the presidential elections, saying it is treasonable," the group added.