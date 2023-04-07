Nigeria: CSOs Call for Implementation, Domestication of Mental Health Act Across States

Mr Buhari signed the Mental Health Bill 2021 into law in January after two failed attempts at overhaul in 2003 and 2013.

A Civil Society Organisation, Nigerian Mental Health, and 40 other campaigners have called for the implementation and enforcement of the National Mental Health Act recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Buhari signed the Mental Health Bill 2021 into law in January after two failed attempts at overhaul in 2003 and 2013.

The bill, harmonised by the upper and lower chambers of the National Assembly in 2021, is the first legislative reform adopted in the field since the country's independence, and will also replace the Lunacy Act of 1958.

In a statement obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, the CSOs said without effectively implementing the Act, its purpose will be defeated.

The group comprises CSOs that are focused on the health sector include the Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria (APN), Association of Psychiatric Nurses in Nigeria (APNON), Nigerian Association of Clinical Psychologists (NACP), Mentally Aware Initiative, Mental Health with Ditty, among others.

They said there is a need to involve an implementation committee which should include the disability community and civil society groups.

"Persons with psychosocial disabilities and their representative organisations know what is best for us and our community.

"We should be valued as integral and essential contributors to the Mental Health Act, and other policies that concern us," the statement reads.

Inclusion of Diverse Actors

The group advocates the involvement of all stakeholders in the mental health field and those championing improved psychological well-being for Nigerians.

It said the stakeholders range from medical officials to activists, non-governmental organisations to professional associations, and others involved in the field.

"These include psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, nurses, pharmacists, occupational therapists, lay counselors, disability specialists, persons with lived experiences, mental health advocates, and policy practitioners.

Domestication of Act, other concerns

The group said the mental health Act should be adopted at the subnational level, noting that state governments are critical actors in the dispensation of healthcare for citizens.

It said only two states, Ekiti and Lagos currently have mental health legislation in the country.

The group also appealed to the National Assembly and the Federal Ministry of Health to ensure published copies of the National Mental Health Act 2021 are available to citizens.

"Currently, the official copy of the legislation is not easily accessible on any government website for public engagement and review."

It also calls for the inclusion of mental health support as a service delivered at Primary Health Care centers across the country.

It said resources such as mental health first aid and other basic assistance and support at the primary level will also serve as a preventive healthcare function for those at the grassroots.