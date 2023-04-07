Nigeria: Entertainer, Korra Obidi, Slams Trolls Mocking Her Over Purchase of $1.6m House

Nigerian entertainer, Korra Obidi, has lashed out at internet trolls mocking her over the recent acquisition of a house worth $1.6m in the United States.

This is coming after the singer's ex-husband and some trolls claimed Korra bought a condominium and not a luxury home. Unhappy about the statement, the mother of two, in a now-viral video, chastised the trolls over their comments.

She stated in the video that she worked hard to buy the house. The mother of two said, "Are you Americans making me feel bad for buying a $1.6 million house? Are you joking right now? Are you Americans making feel bad for paying $1.6million dollars for an apartment? You must be out of your mind. You are saying it's not a house, it is a condo, are you stupidly joking? This is ridiculous."

In March, the Nigerian singer and dancer announced via her verified Instagram account that she acquired a house worth $1.6m in Brentwood, Los Angeles.

Taking to the caption section of the video, the mother of two wrote, "Small Nyash, Big God. The naked divorced disgrace don buy house. Thank God say man no be God. We did it @korraverse_ Grateful to my family and friends. This is for you @junedean_ @athenadean_. Landlady of a $1,600,000 home.Brentwood Los Angeles."(sic)