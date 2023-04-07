South Africa: SANRAL Appeals to Road Users to End Road Carnage This Easter Weekend - South African News Briefs - April 7, 2023

SANRAL Appeals to Road Users to End Road Carnage This Easter Weekend

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has appealed to road users to prevent road accidents during the Easter weekend. Authorities across the country are preparing for a surge in vehicles on major roads. The Western Cape province has already experienced high traffic volumes, with holidaymakers traveling for the long weekend. The Eastern Cape Department of Transport is aiming to sustain the steady decline in road fatalities, with a focus on decreasing road crashes. In addition, Gauteng traffic police have announced the deployment of community patrollers to pedestrian hitch-hiking spots over the weekend, reports EWN.

Nine Cash-in-Transit Heist Robbers Killed in Shoout Out With Police

Nine suspected cash-in-transit robbers were killed in a shootout with police at a house in Sebokeng, Gauteng, reports News24. The house belonged to a parolee, and eight suspects died at the scene, while the ninth died in hospital. Three others were wounded and are receiving treatment. The suspects are believed to be involved in several cash-in-transit heists in Gauteng and surrounding areas. Police Minister Bheki Cele called for closer collaboration between the police and the Department of Justice and Correctional Services to address issues related to parolees. Cele also urged residents to report suspicious activities in their communities and expressed concern over the presence of AR-15s at crime scenes, which are usually used by private security companies, were often found at crime scenes.

Electricity Minister Wants State to Fix Ailing Power Stations

According to IOL, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has emphasised the need for the government to make tough decisions in addressing the energy crisis to prevent a stagnant economy, growing unemployment, and a collapsing grid. Ramokgopa said Eskom's ailing power stations would need financial support to ensure they were able to keep the economy going and retain much-needed jobs. According to Ramokgopa, the refurbishment of some of Eskom's old plants built in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s requires capital investments. Failure to invest in the power stations would pose a threat to the stability of the grid and the economy. Ramokgopa emphasised the significance of taking action to rescue the economy and safeguard jobs. Following the cancellation of the national state of disaster on electricity, Ramokgopa sought to reassure the nation that all was under control. He said that the lifting of the national state of disaster on electricity would not have any material impact on his department's capacity to provide power.

