Nigeria: Supreme Court Affirms Oyebanji's Election As Ekiti Governor

Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Ekiti State governor, Biodun Oyebanji. The court dismissed the appeal by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate, Chief Segun Oni.

The apex court sitting in Abuja, dismissed the appeal of the SDP candidate, challenging Oyebanji's victory at June 18, 2022, governorship election in Ekiti State.

The election petition tribunal sitting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti had dismissed the petition filed by Oni against the election victory of the incumbent governor, Biodun Oyebanji during the last June 18 poll in the state.

Oni, a former governor of the state had approached the court challenging the winner of the election, Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), alleging that APC didn't have a validly nominated governorship candidate.

Not satisfied with the judgement, he approached the Appeal Court sitting in Akure but also had his appeal dismissed.

Meanwhile, Oyebanji has hailed the verdict of the Supreme Court that reaffirmed his election as the governor of Ekiti State.

He described the verdict as a victory for democracy and the good people of Ekiti State who voted for him as their governor.

The governor who spoke to journalists in Ado-Ekiti shortly after laying the foundation for the Nigerian AirForce Base, restated his belief that his election as governor was God-ordained and actualised by majority votes of the people of the state.

He also said his respect for Chief Segun Oni, a former chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) remained intact. He urged the SDP candidate to join him in the development efforts in the state, having explored all judicial processes available.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While commending the Nigerian judiciary for being professional and for bringing an end to the litigation, the governor appreciated the good people of Ekiti State for their prayers all through the different stages of the judicial battle.

"I give glory to God and thank Ekiti people for their prayers. It is the Lord's doing and it's marvellous in our sight. And I commend the Nigeria judiciary for being professional and for bringing an end to this litigation.

"We are all Ekiti, what has happened has not diminished my respect for Engineer Segun Oni, he remains my leader and brother, am going to call him and am going to visit him. He has exhibited his right as permitted by the constitution of Nigeria and now that the case is closed, all of us have to come together to develop our dear state," he said.