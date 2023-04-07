Nigeria: Military Dismisses Interim Govt, Warns Sponsors

The Nigerian military has dismissed calls for an interim national government, saying those behind it are being "mischievous".

Describing such calls as unconstitutional, the Defence Headquarters warned against any form of interim government, even as it said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had conducted elections and declared a president-elect who the military recognises.

The director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, who fielded questions after the biweekly update on Armed Forces of Nigeria operations between 23 March and 6 April 2023 said the military will always defend what the constitution has said.

He also attributed the recent spike in kidnapping to the reversal of cashless policy.

He said, "On the issue of interim government, it is rather unfortunate, an election has been conducted and INEC who is mandated has announced a president elect, it is not our responsibility to speak on that issue but I know that several calls have been made from the Presidency that there is nothing like interim national government.

"So, I think people were just trying to be mischievous. It is unconstitutional and all of us know that, the constitution does not provide for an interim national government and that is the point the Presidency has been hammering and that is our stand because that is what the constitution says, it is unconstitutional so anything unconstitutional as far as I'm concerned it is not applicable"

He said ending kidnapping requires "a whole of society and government approach".

He however noted that the military was working round the clock to tame the menace of kidnapping and other criminal activities occasioned by the return of cash in the society.

"I don't want to say categorically clear but we are all aware that before now, the cash crunch, they kidnap anybody and there is no cash to pay, the criminals have to make use of the fact that there is no cash and unfortunately with the reversal of the policy making cash available, the criminals have impetus to do what they are doing, though I know that there is still some elements of cash squeeze going on.

"We are equally faced with that problem of cash crunch however, I want to assure you that the Military, we are still doing our job, we have not rested," he stated.

Danmadami said troops in the period under review arrested 59 terrorists, collaborators, informants and other criminal elements, killed 45 terrorists, while 974 terrorists comprising 77 adult males, 364 adult females and 533 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the joint areas of operation.

He added that the troops recovered N2,321,015.00 from terrorists' logistics suppliers and rescued 118 civilians from captives in North East, North West and North Central theatres of operations.

Democracy Still Best For Africa Despite Recent Coups - PMB

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari said yesterday that despite the rash of military coups in some parts of Africa, "democracy is still the best option."

Buhari spoke in Aso Rock when he hosted two outgoing Ambassadors in farewell audiences.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, noted in a statement that the outgoing envoys had kind words to say about their tour of duty in Nigeria.

His Excellency, Dr Eustaquio Januario Quibato of Republic of Angola thanked President Buhari for the wise leadership he has been "giving to Nigeria," and for being the champion of anti-corruption in Africa, and for degrading the Boko Haram insurgency group.

The outgoing Ambassador also lauded President Buhari for repositioning the Nigerian economy to be less import dependent.

On his part, Buhari recalled the role Nigeria played in the liberation of Angola, noting that the country uses its size and resources to help sister African nations as much as possible.

In another audience, President Buhari received the outgoing Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Dr Fahad Obaid Al Taffaq, saying he was quite glad that Nigeria made a good impression on him, as he stated in his remarks.

Recalling that he had been well received anytime he visited UAE, President Buhari assured that the two countries will continue to improve on their relationship, "as we have so much in common."

On his part, Dr Taffaq pledged that the two countries will continue to work "on the details of our relationship," adding that he made lots of friends in government, the private sector, and civil society, in his five-year stay.

He said he traveled extensively in Nigeria, and has come to understand the diversity and culture of the people.

"I am leaving with beautiful memories. I will continue to be close to Nigeria in different capacities," the Ambassador promised.

...Says No More Easy Route To Power

Also, President Buhari said yesterday that the 2023 general elections have proved the growing strength of Nigeria's democracy, especially in the sophistication of the Nigerian voter when it comes to the choice of leaders.

Speaking when he received the newly-installed Emir of Dutse, Jigawa State Capital, Alhaji Muhammad Hamim Nuhu Sunusi at the presidential villa in Abuja, President Buhari, according to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said the stunning outcome of 10 governors failing to make it to the Senate meant that there is no longer a guaranteed route to power and the voter is truly the king when it comes to elections.

"It is a testament to the maturity of our democracy and to the amazing sophistication of the voter. What shocked me was that the ordinary citizen who is usually underrated has made the point of his political understanding of things. Assumption is always that you are Governor for eight years and you go to the Senate to crown the career. No one should underrate the Nigerian voter anymore. Politics will be more difficult, henceforth," the president said.

After listening to the Emir who listed several government projects put in place for Jigawa State under the Buhari presidency, and a request for some more, the president promised to do his best for the state in the remaining time left.

He also promised to brief the incoming president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on those requests, just as he agreed with the villa visitors that the particular problem of water supply to the state capital is worrisome.

The president told the Emir and members of the Emirate Council who accompanied him that he and the entire nation will continue to miss his friend, the late Emir, Alhaji Nuhu Muhammad Sunusi, saying he will continue to pray for the repose of the deceased.

The Emir and leader of the delegation, Alhaji Muhammad Hamim, thanked the Buhari administration for helping Jigawa State to excel in major rice production, for approving a rail link to Dutse from Kano and for the restoration of peace to the state, the entire nation and the neighbouring countries that had suffered past insecurity.

The Emir also welcomed the upgrading of the Army Battalion in Dutse to a full military Brigade and requested the President to do something about the acute water shortage affecting the State Capital.