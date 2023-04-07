Nigeria: Reps Seek Govt's Help for Victims of Borno Markets' Inferno

The House of Representatives on Thursday urged the federal government to assist the victims of recent fire disasters at Maiduguri Monday and Gamboru Markets in Borno State.

The call followed the adoption and passing a motion moved by Abdulkadir Rahis.

Rahis said: "The popular Monday Market is the major hub for trading and business not only in the North-East, but also serves the neighbouring countries in the region; while the Gamboru Market serves as a major lifeline for most residents of Maiduguri, especially for food items.

"The unfortunate incidents have brought serious setbacks to the victims of the fire incidents and also millions of residents who patronize the markets to transact businesses, hence the need for a strategic intervention to bring succor to the victims".

He said the Borno State Government had made deliberate efforts at mitigating the impact of the disasters on the victims.

He noted that the state government had provided an immediate relief package of N1bn.

The House, therefore, urged the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development; the North East Development Commission and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria to provide immediate and long-term interventions to the traders and victims of the incidents.