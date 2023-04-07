Nigeria: 10 Govs' Failed Senate Bid Shows Voters' Sophistication - Buhari

7 April 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari says the failure of 10 governors to make it to the Senate in the 2023 general elections means there is no longer a guaranteed route to power and the voter is truly the king when it comes to elections.

Buhari, according to a statement by a presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said this yesterday when he received the new Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Muhammad Hamim Nuhu Sunusi at the State House, Abuja.

He said the 2023 elections had proved the "growing strength of our democracy and more especially, the sophistication of the Nigerian voter when it comes to the choice of the leaders."

"It's a testament to the maturity of our democracy and to the amazing sophistication of the voter. What shocked me was that the ordinary citizen who is usually underrated has made the point of his political understanding of things. Assumption is always that you are governor for eight years and you go to the Senate to crown the career. No one should underrate the Nigerian voter anymore. Politics will be more difficult, henceforth," he said.

After listening to the emir who listed several government projects put in place for Jigawa State under the Buhari Presidency, and a request for some more, the president promised to do his best for the state in the remaining time left, and to brief the incoming president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on those requests, agreeing with visitors that the particular problem of water supply to Dutse was worrisome.

The emir thanked the administration of Muhammadu Buhari for helping Jigawa State to excel in major rice production, for approving a rail link to Dutse from Kano and for the restoration of peace to the State, the entire nation and the neighbouring countries that had suffered past insecurity.

Earlier yesterday while hosting outgoing Ambassadors Eustaquio Januario Quibato of Republic of Angola and Obaid Al Taffaq of United Arab Emirates, Buhari said despite military coups in some parts of Africa, democracy remains the best option.

He recalled the role Nigeria played in the liberation of Angola as the country used its size and resources to help sister African nations as much as possible.

