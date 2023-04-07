Burkina Faso: No Backtrack On Human Rights! Amnesty International : Submission to the 44th Session of the Upr Working Group

This submission was prepared for the Universal Periodic Review of Burkina Faso on 6 November 2023. In it, Amnesty International evaluates the implementation of recommendations made to Burkina Faso in its previous UPR. It analyses the current human rights situation and raises concerns about abuses and violations of human rights and international humanitarian law related to the conflict, the violations of the rights of detainees, of the right to education, the rights of women and girls and freedom of expression.
