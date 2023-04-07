Liberia: Grand Mufti Calls for Peaceful Electoral Process - Urges Muslims' Full Participation

Monrovia — Sheikh Abubakar Sumaworo, the Grand Mufti of Liberia, has urged for a peaceful and successful voter registration process and has called on the National Elections Commission (NEC) to protect the peace that Liberians are currently enjoying.

Sheikh Sumaworo emphasized that only Liberians can protect the peace and urged the NEC to conduct a transparent process, free of any unwarranted acts that could cause commotion.

He also called on all Liberians to be peaceful during the registration process and beyond, and to participate in the ongoing voter registration exercise to solidify Liberia's nascent democracy.

Regarding the ongoing month of fasting for Muslims in Liberia and around the world, Sheikh Sumaworo further stated that Muslims should be obedient in their everyday lives and be generous to their neighbors.

"We should remain peaceful in all that we do as Muslims. I appreciate all Muslim brothers and sisters for participating in the ongoing fast. As we move forward, I call on all Liberians to adhere to peace," Sheikh Sumaworo said.

Sheikh Sumaworo of the Supreme Fatwa Council of Liberia also extended his thanks and appreciation to H.E. Dr. George M. Weah, the President of the Republic of Liberia, for his gifts to the Liberian Muslims during this holy month of Ramadan and for his continuous support to the Muslim communities in Liberia.

Sheikh Sumaworo noted that Muslims in Liberia appreciate President Weah's contributions to the Muslim community during the time of fasting.

"The President needs to be appreciated for his gifts to the Muslim community in Liberia. We Muslims appreciate him for his kind gesture," he said.

Sheikh Sumaworo has been and remains the Grand Mufti of Liberia under the Supreme Fatwa Council of Liberia, which consists of competent Islamic scholars across the country.

Sumaworo has been recognized in Liberia by many Islamic groups as Grand Mufti, including the National Muslim Council of Liberia, the Supreme Islamic Council for Imams and Mosques Affairs, the Council of Mosque Affairs of Liberia, the Union of African Scholars (a continental body of Islamic Jurists and Missionaries), the Office of His Eminence Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia under the late Saudi Mufti: Sheikh Abdul Alziz bin Baaz, the Union of West Africa Scholars, and other organizations that recognize Sheikh Abubakar Sumaworo as the qualified Grand Mufti of Liberia.