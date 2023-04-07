Liberia: EFF Executives Spent First Night At South Beach

The commander of the Economic Freedom Fighters of Liberia(EFF) along with three of his executive members spent their first night at the Monrovia Central Prison for failing to secure a valid criminal appearance bond.

The Monrovia city court over the weekend issued a writ of arrest for Emmanuel Gonquoi and his team based on a complaint filed by the Ministry of Justice.

They were charged with multiple offenses ranging from terroristic threats, simple assault, felonious restraint and disorderly conduct, a violation of section 11.16 of the amended act, section 14.21 and 17.3 of the new penal law of the republic of Liberia.

July 21, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Monrovia, the defendants dressed in red T-shirt went on the premises of the Capitol allegedly beat and inflicted wounds on the security guards assigned at the Building and locked the entry to the seat of the Lawmakers of Liberia.

Upon being hinted on the arrest warrant, Gonqoui and other members of the EFFL were escorted by their lawyer, Cllr. Finley Karngar to the Monrovia City Court, yesterday, August 9, 2021.

After an hour, the EFFL members and their commander Gonquoi were taken in a tricycle otherwise known as kehkeh and escorted to South Beach by the Solicitor General of Liberia who insisted on them going to jail amidst effort to secure their bond.

Though, the crimes accused of are all billable offenses, however, Judge Jorma Jallah sent the defendants to prison based on the solicitor's order.

Speaking with the defendants lawyer via phone, Cllr. Finley Karngar claimed that his clients were sent to jail without the opportunity to answer to the crimes levied against them, but said the legal team is in the process of having them released from jail.

"Our clients were denied their constitutional rights to be heard to know the charges or to have an opportunity to be billed out by their lawyer" Cllr. Karngar said.

The lawyer furthered, "Our clients, especially Emmanuel Gonquoi who is the CIC of the EFFL is a very popular so, the charge against him is not something warrant escaping from the country, and we can assure you that our clients will be billed out."