Liberia: Uncontrolled Waste Poses Public Health Threat to Citizens

6 April 2023
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By R. Joyclyn Wea

Health Experts are worried about garbage disposals and the digging of wells by some Liberians in the Country.

These acts, according to Health Experts, are hazardous and life-threatening.

The World Health Organization, (W.H.O) mentioned that these huge piles of garbage are serving as breeding grounds for mosquitoes and some other infectious diseases.

According to WHO, a major survey conducted revealed that poor waste management is spreading typhoid and dysentery.

Speaking at a news conference in Monrovia recently, the Minister of Health, Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah noted that a filthy environment damages the emotions and mental strength of individuals.

Minister Jallah indicated that the huge piles of dirt in the streets are hugely contributing to the spread of some diseases in the country.

She mentioned that a clean and healthy environment reduces pollution and protects endangered species.

"I am not here to talk about politics today, but as Minister of Health, I want to inform you that the more you care about your environment, the more it will become polluted."A clean environment creates healthy living conditions", Dr. Jallah noted.

