Nigeria: Police Uncover Kidnappers Den in Lagos, Rescue Three Victims

7 April 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Evelyn Usman

Kill kidnap suspect during shoot-out

The Lagos Police Command has uncovered a den of kidnappers in the Ikorodu area of Lagos, Thursday night.

Vanguard gathered that the kidnappers opened fire on operatives of the Command who stormed the den.

During the cross- fire, one of the kidnappers was gunned down.

Three victims were rescued in the process.

Spokesman for the Command, SP Benjamin Hudenyin said arms and ammunition were recovered at the scene.

He added that the victims were receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital .

More details later...

