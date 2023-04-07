Nigeria: Former Nasarawa Deputy Governor Kidnapped

7 April 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David Odama

Lafia — Former deputy governor of Nasarawa State, Professor Onje Gye-Wado was last night kidnapped in his country home, Rinza village in Wamba local government area of the state.

Wado was said to be abducted few minutes before midnight on Thursday when the kidnappers gained entrance tnto the compound through the fence, broke his wife's window and whisked the professor to an unknown destination.

According to the family source, Professor Onje Gye Wado had survived kidnapping attempts three times when one of his cousin was killed without succeeding.

"The wife came in for easter and they broke into the house through her widow and took her husband away. They called around 4am today Friday and threatened to kill him, without mentioning any amount" the family source said.

Prof Onje Gye-Wado, served under the administration of the current National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, as Deputy Governor between 1999 and 2003.

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa state command of the Nigeria Police have confirmed the abduction of the former Deputy Governor with an assurance by the Commissioner of police , CP Maiyaki Baba that Prof. Onje Gye-Wado would be rescued as the command intensifies search and rescue operations.

"Information received by the command indicated that on 7/4/2023 at about 12:30am, unknown gunmen invaded Gwagi village in Wamba LGA, broke into the residence of one Prof. Onje Gye-wado and abducted him to an unknown destination.

"Upon receipt of the information, Police operatives attached to Wamba Division swiftly moved to the scene, but the abductors had fled with the victim before the police arrival", the police said

According to a statement signed by the Command Public Relations Officer, DSP, Ramham Nansel, the Commissioner has called on anyone with useful information that will lead to the rescue of the former Deputy Governor to contact the following telephone numbers: 09115629178, 09067877096, 08112692680 and 08104441179.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.