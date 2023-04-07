South Africa: Short Film 'Mamlambo' Challenges Gender-Based Violence in South Africa Through Mythological Storytelling

From its haunting beauty to its bone-chilling ambiance, this story is a masterclass in crafting an unforgettable and captivating narrative.

The film Mamlambo by Gcobisa Gee Yako is a heartwarming story of family and tradition. It follows the journey of a young woman as she learns to connect with her ancestors and embrace the traditions of her culture. The short film tells a story of a mystical river being who watches over the sacred waters for discarded bodies.

Director Yako chooses to subvert the traditional myth of Mamlambo, a feared and malevolent entity in South African and Zulu mythology, by portraying her as a benevolent force that helps women. Yako and her team were struck by the fact that the only folktale they remembered with a woman at its centre always ended with the woman being "shamed and vilified". They saw this as a "typical and patriarchal portrayal" and wanted to find a way to flip it on its head while addressing the horrifying realities of gender-based violence and femicide in their South Africa and beyond. Their reimagining of the story explores the possibility that the tale we were always told may not be as accurate as we thought and raises questions about the power of storytelling to challenge harmful cultural norms.

Yako felt that it was important to challenge the negative stereotypes that surrounded this myth and showcase a more positive representation of a powerful female character.

The film features newspaper clippings that shed light on the deeply disturbing issue of women's abuse and femicide, which are sadly all too common in our world today. Director Yako explains that the reason for including these clippings was to "immortalise" this information, as she believes that the conversation around these topics is often short-lived and episodic.

Yako and her team believe that "films that depict stories about women's abuse can be a powerful tool for changing people's attitudes towards gender-based violence, but they also recognise the need for different approaches to be explored. They emphasise the importance of acknowledging the complexities and unique experiences of survivors and striving to represent and uplift diverse voices in the conversation around GBV."

She said: "We think that films that depict stories about woman abuse can help change people's attitudes towards GBV but in the same breathe we believe that different ways of doing so need to be explored - it doesn't always need to be blatant and singular as the experiences are so different and unique to each individual - we think it's important we explore the complexities and differences in the experiences. It's not a one size fits all depiction and that's something we definitely need to express more so that more women can feel represented and seen."

Through Mamlambo, Yako and her team hope to inspire meaningful and sustained engagement with these critical issues.

However, bringing Mamlambo to the screen was not without its challenges. Yako admitted that finding an older woman who was comfortable in water and knew how to swim was a challenging task during the casting process for the film. After struggling to find the right fit, Yako decided to widen the age range and attempt to age the chosen actress accordingly.

Yako's advice to aspiring filmmakers who want to tell stories from their own cultural backgrounds is to be true to themselves and their vision. She encourages them to seek out mentors and collaborators who share their values and to never give up on their dreams.

Yako encourages aspiring filmmakers who wish to share stories from their cultural backgrounds to go ahead and do it.

She said, "PLEASE DO IT."

"We need it far more than you could ever imagine. Your voice and stories are important - no one on this earth could replicate them, so please share them with us. It is important for those who fought for us, it is important for you and it is important for those who follow after us. We all need to be better informed whether it be to do something differently or not do it at all."

According to Yako, the film is an ode to the art of reimagining culture.

At the core of Yako's philosophy lies a profound belief in the evolution of culture. She firmly believes that it's up to each one of us to come together and shape what that evolution should look like. It may not always align with our preconceived notions or beliefs, but it can certainly align with our feelings and imagination. For her, cultural evolution is not just a matter of personal preference, but a collective responsibility to create a world that is more inclusive, compassionate, and respectful of everyone's unique identities and backgrounds.

"We are a huge believer in culture evolving throughout the years and we think it's up to us to collectively work towards what that evolution can look like. It won't always be what one knows or what one thinks but it can be what one feels and imagines, as long as it doesn't hurt anyone."

As a child, Yako was entranced by her grandfather's captivating tales which fueled her passion for exploring the magical world of folklore.

Yako found her greatest inspiration in her grandfather, who shared captivating stories about his life and the times he lived in. She realised that many people like her grandfather exist, with stories waiting to be told but no platform to share them. This realisation fuelled Yako's passion for archiving and storytelling. She believes that even ordinary stories can provide an honest representation of what it was like to live in a specific time and place, and she is determined to ensure that these stories live on beyond their tellers' lives.

As she reflected on her journey of how she became a storyteller, and how she started in this field, she revealed that the #FeesMustFall movement had a profound impact on her life. In her second year of varsity, she witnessed the cries of students calling for reduced tuition fees, a cry that had been echoed before and would be echoed again. However, what struck her was the misrepresentation of the events by some publications and news outlets. As she grappled with how to make a difference, she found herself spending time with film students who were unfazed by the disruptions in their classes. This was a revelation for her, as she had never considered the possibility of becoming a filmmaker before.

Who knew that a student protest could ignite a spark that would change the course of her life forever?