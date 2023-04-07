Nigeria: Inclusive Government - NNPP Disowns Governor Abdulrazaq's New Appointees

The chairman of the NNPP in the state, AbdulSalam AbdulRazaq, said three of the appointees are not members of the party.

The New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) in Kwara has disowned three newly appointed aides of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The party in a statement in Ilorin, the capital of the state, on Tuesday said the aides are not members of the party.

Mr AbdulRazaq, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress, recently claimed that he appointed four members of the opposition, NNPP as his Special Advisers as a fulfilment of his promise to run an inclusive government.

But the chairman of the NNPP in the state, AbdulSalam AbdulRazaq, said three of the appointees are not members of the party.

"The appointments were not routed through the party, as there was no nomination or input from the party members and executives.

"The state leaders of the party observed that the persons who benefited from the appointment are 'Taliban group members' and not NNPP.

"The party noted that moves by the former gubernatorial candidate of the party, Prof. Shuaibu AbdulRaheem, was a one-man arrangement and not in the interest of the party," he said.

The chairman said in the build-up to the just concluded general election, several parties approached the NNPP for collaborations but the party turned down all of them.

"NNPP in Kwara is not collapsing its structures with APC or any political party.

"We remain focused and also call on Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to lift bans on local government elections as soon as possible, as NNPP is fully prepared to fill candidates in all 16 local government areas of the state," he said.

