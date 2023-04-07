Africa: Veronica Kiondo (Tanzania), Ally Cisse (Guinea) React to Semi-Final Qualification

Tanzania's Fountain Gate Dodoma Secondary School have raised their hands as one of the strong contenders of the CAF African Schools Football Championship currently taking place in Durban, South Africa.

They registered their second win of the tournament after overcoming Gambia's Scan Aid School 2-0 on Thursday morning, a win which was preceded by a convincing 7-1 thrashing of Edendale Technical of South Africa to seal a top of the table finish in group A.

Speaking to CAFOnline from the King Zwelithini Stadium, Fountain Gate's coach, Veronica Kiondo cautioned against complacency, saying that there was still a lot of work to be done as the tournament will only get tougher moving forward.

"We have to keep our respect because these are champions from their respective zones so we cannot undermine anyone because it will get even tougher moving forward" cautioned Kiondo.

While the school comprises of less than 400 students, of which around 60% are girls, the team looks like a well drilled machine which has really dominated their opponents.

"We are a school as well as an academy. We have children which we train regularly and develop them from the basic level for a long time. When it comes to the stage of playing competitions, it becomes an opportunity to assess where we are and where we are heading", concluded the coach.

Meanwhile in the boys stream, coach of C.S Ben Sekou Sylla of Guinea, Ally Cisse said he was impressed with how the boys performed so far, adding that his ambition is to bring take the trophy back home to Guinea.

"I am very happy and impressed with how my boys played today. We did our best and the results show exactly that. My boys understand the importance of playing such a tournament because this is a great platform that CAF is providing for talent development and identification" said Sylla.

"Our intentions is clear. We want to take the trophy back home. We know this won't be easy but we know that it is possible" concluded the coach.

The CAF African Schools Football Championship moves to the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont where the last round of fixtures will take place before the final on Saturday.