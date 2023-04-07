Africa: CAF Provides Valuable Training Away From the Pitch At the CAF African Schools Football Championship

The CAF African Schools Football Championship is about so much more than what happens on the pitch and has left a legacy of knowledge across the continent in its inaugural year.

That is especially so at the finals competition in Durban, South Africa, where workshops for coaches, young referees and those wishing to enter the media space have been held.

That is on top of a safe-guarding workshop, a new initiative that was introduced by FIFA in 2020 with the aim of providing a safe and secure environment for children to express their talent in an environment that is free of any form of harassment or abuse.

Those that took part in these workshops received special certificates from CAF at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Thursday, where they were congratulated by CAF Third Vice-President Mr. Souleiman Waberi.

"When CAF started this school's programme, they also organised a workshop for coaches, young referees and aspiring media, to show them football is not only about players," Mr. Waberi said.

"I want to thank all of the instructors and the participants. But also the federations who support us, without them we would not be standing here today. We should also thank CAF and the secretariat for creating this opportunity."

These are the programmes that have taken place in conjunction with the African Schools Football Championship.

LEADERSHIP

The regulations of participation in the Championship obliged the schools to give Assistant Coaching opportunities to older students to learn leadership skills from their coaches.

YOUNG REPORTER

Students are given opportunities to learn from experts in football reporting and use the skills to report on their counterparts who are playing or coaching during the Championship.

YOUNG REFEREES

Students are given opportunities to learn from experts in football match officiating and use the skills to officiate matches during the Championship.

CAPACITY BUILDING

Students and teachers below 25 years of age are trained on fundamentals of football coaching and management to increase the number of trained personnel in each country.

SAFEGUARDING

Students, Guardians, Teachers, and all workforce at the African Schools Football Championship are educated and trained on maintaining a safe environment for everyone.

2023 CAF African Schools Football Championships - Certificates Handover