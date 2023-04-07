Africa: Top Muscians Including Untencane Line-Up CAF African Schools Football Championship Final

- Free entry for fans

- Tickets available at the gate

- Collection places include: sugar ray stadium, thembela bus stop, road 29

- Live performance by top musos and uNTENCANE

- Gates open 11h00

Top entertainment including famous Maskandi musician, uNtencane have been lined up for the CAF African Schools Football Championship Continental Final at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday.

Gates open at 10h00.

The Final will be played at 12h30 (girls) and 13h30 (boys). Live music performances will start at 11h00 until the final whistle.

Fans wishing to watch the culmination of the boys' and girls' competitions will get FREE entry to the venue.

There will be much more on offer than just football, with plenty of incredible musical entertainment, including a special performance from uNtencane.

Tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis from the CAF gazebo next to the store at Road 29 and the Thembela bus stop. Fans are urged to get their tickets early to avoid disappointment.

The CAF African Schools Football Championship Continental Final has seen some scintillating football in the first few days, with the semifinalists to be decided on Friday. South Africa's own Clapham High School remain in contention in the boys' competition.

The semifinals, third-place play-off and deciding matches in both the boys' and girls' events will be played on Saturday, starting from 08h30.

The final of the girls' competition will be at 12h30, while the boys' event will conclude at 13h30.

A host of dignitaries and football legends, including ex-Bafana Bafana star Lucas Radebe and Ghana's Asamoah Gyan, will be in attendance.

It will be the perfect conclusion to the first ever CAF African Schools Football Championship that has seen over 400,000 players take part from 20,000 schools in 41 African countries.