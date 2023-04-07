Liberia: I'm Ready to Bring Changes

Nimba County — -Cummings vows

The Standard Bearer of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) Mr. Alexander B. Cummings promises to bring much desired changes to Liberia if elected President in October.

Mr. Cummings also vows to combat corruption and help improve living conditions of Liberians, including Nimbaians, who he notes, continue to complain of bad leadership.

He says under an ANC/CPP leadership salaries of cabinet ministers, including his own salary will be public to demonstrate transparency and accountability.

The Liberian presidential hopeful made the commitment recently in electoral district#8, Nimba County while touring several towns and villages when citizens gathered in huge numbers and endorsed his bid for the Presidency to replace incumbent President Weah.

He promised to empower farmers, rural women, youth and improve agriculture, health, roads, education, amongst others.

The CPP leader observes that Liberia is rich, but previous national leaders neglected the well-being of the people.

I'm ready to bring the changes - Justice, peace, unity and development, including road network to enable farmers to bring their crops to market.

During the visit, Nimbaians complained about insecurity, lack of jobs, and poor living conditions, among others.

Meanwhile, the CPP leader openly warns Nimbaians who want to contest for legislative seats on the CPP tickets to do away with corruption.

"If you win the representative and senatorial positions, don't accept bribes in the House, but rather do things that will impact your district and country", he urges.

Some representative aspirants from the county, including Journalist Nya G. Flomo welcomed Mr. Cummings' urge and calls on Nimbaians not to elect corrupt people in power.

Journalist Flomo laments that corruption has denied citizens basic services, including better education, health, among others. Editing by Jonathan Browne