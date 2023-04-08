Nigeria: NSCDC Deploys 1,250 Operatives for Easter Operations in Ondo

7 April 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has deployed 1,250 operatives to provide security before, during and after the Easter celebrations.

The commandant, Mr Olayinka Olatundun, said in a statement issued in Akure on Friday that the operatives would protect critical national assets and infrastructures, worship and recreational centres, shopping malls and other vulnerable places.

"Personnel of the Intelligence and Investigation Department will mingle with members of the public, particularly at red spots to elicit useful information.

"Our motorised unit will be patrolling the streets, public gatherings and motor parks to neutralise any security threat. Our marine squad will also be on high alert to secure the waterways," he said.

Olatundun added that since security was a collective responsibility, the command was synergising with sister security agencies to ensure safety of lives and properties throughout the festive period.

He enjoined revellers to celebrate moderately and not to forget to imbibe the virtues of Jesus Christ, the reason for the season. (NAN)

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.