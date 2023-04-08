Nigeria: Give Youth 40 Per Cent Cabinet Slots - - National Youth Council Urges Adeleke

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

National Youths Council of Nigeria, NYCN, has urged Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke to concede 40 per cent of his cabinet slot to the youths.

Addressing journalists at the State Secretariat in Osogbo on Friday, the new Chairman of the group in Osun state, Adetunji Ajala, said the Governor needs to optimise youths' potential in the state to deliver on his mandate for the masses.

"In this era of technological innovation, we advise the governor to, at least consider constituting his cabinet with 40 per cent of the competent and capable youth population. They are the ones that could drive the digital economic agenda of the government and take the state to the next level.

"In advocating that youth constitute 40 per cent of the cabinet, we are also concerned about gender balance, where both male and female will be represented adequately. The governor, in forming cabinet, should strive the allow gender balance, considering the entire State Assembly elected members are male", he said.

Speaking on a purported faction in the group, Ajala said some criminal elements were trying to create a crisis within the council, which he said has been defeated completely.

"The National Youth Council of Nigeria in Osun is not polarized. Some of those listed in the purported caretaker list are with us and have all resolved to work together for the progress of state youths", he added.

Corroborating his position, the immediate past Chairman of the group, Abdulazeez Ismail, said NYCN in Osun is united and may be forced to report those on the wanted list of the security agencies in the state said to be listed on an estranged caretaker committee.