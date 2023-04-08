Nigeria: Kidnappers Demand N70m to Release Former Nasarawa Deputy Gov

Lafia — LESS than 24 hours after the former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa state, Professor Onje Gye Wado was kidnapped, his abductors have placed a N70 million ransom for his release.

A family source who is monitoring the developments. told our correspondent that the kidnappers placed a call for the first time since the abduction of professor Onje Gye Wado demanding for a N70 million ransome for the release of the abductees.r

It would be recalled that Professor Onje Gye-Wado, was kidnapped Thursday night in Rinz village of Wamba local government area by unknown gunmen.

The source said "the kidnappers are in touch with the family of Prof and they have demanded the sum of N70 million naira, while the family has offered N2 million naira..

Available information obtained by our correspondent indicated that the family is pleading with the abductors to accept the two million because they can not raise any thing more than the two million due to the public holidays declared by the federal government for the Easter celebration.

"Today Friday, till Monday, is public holiday, there is no where we can get money and we want him (Prof), back alive" the source said.