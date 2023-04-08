Nigeria: Achieving 'Health for All' Starts With Addressing NCDs, Says NCD Academy

8 April 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chioma Obinna

As Nigeria joined other countries to mark this year's World Health Day, NCD Academy has said that achieving health for all starts with addressing Non Communicable Diseases, NCD.

Meanwhile to mark this day, NCD Academy has launched a new online course on Health Equity and Social Determinants of Health in NCDs.

Health equity is a critical global health issue that must be addressed if we are to truly stem the tide of noncommunicable diseases, NCDs.

This new course aims to educate primary care providers on health inequities and support efforts to address them in order to achieve equitable care for all. Course topics led by leading global health experts include an overview of social determinants of health, a closer look at the impact of structural discrimination, and strategies for tackling disparities in vulnerable communities.

NCD Academy is a user-friendly, interactive platform that offers free online training on NCD prevention and management for primary care providers. It features a suite of online certificate programmes, including Cardiovascular Disease & Stroke Prevention, Mental Health Care, and Diabetes Care. The new Health Equity course is being rolled out throughout the month of April, with the first lessons available now.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.