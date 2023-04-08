Nigeria: Achieving 'Health for All' Starts With Addressing NCDs, Says NCD Academy

As Nigeria joined other countries to mark this year's World Health Day, NCD Academy has said that achieving health for all starts with addressing Non Communicable Diseases, NCD.

Meanwhile to mark this day, NCD Academy has launched a new online course on Health Equity and Social Determinants of Health in NCDs.

Health equity is a critical global health issue that must be addressed if we are to truly stem the tide of noncommunicable diseases, NCDs.

This new course aims to educate primary care providers on health inequities and support efforts to address them in order to achieve equitable care for all. Course topics led by leading global health experts include an overview of social determinants of health, a closer look at the impact of structural discrimination, and strategies for tackling disparities in vulnerable communities.

NCD Academy is a user-friendly, interactive platform that offers free online training on NCD prevention and management for primary care providers. It features a suite of online certificate programmes, including Cardiovascular Disease & Stroke Prevention, Mental Health Care, and Diabetes Care. The new Health Equity course is being rolled out throughout the month of April, with the first lessons available now.