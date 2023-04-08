Nigeria: Tinubu/Shettima Associates Constitute Council On Appointments

The Tinubu/Shettima Associates and Professionals (TAP-IT) Project 2023 has constituted a 12-member independent advisory council to advise on appointments and responsibilities to be made by president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The appointments and responsibilities cut across all levels of governance.

This was contained in a communique from a strategic meeting of the organisation signed by its director-general, Comrade Abdulmajeed Sa'ad in Abuja on Thursday.

Members of the advisory council are Professor Mohammed Kuta Yahaya (Niger State), Mr. Gbenga Olawepo Hashim (Kwara State), Alhaji Mahmoud Aliyu Shinkafi (Zamfara State), Barrister Obioma Success (Imo State), Alhaji Umaru Dembo (Kaduna State), Alhaji Sani Turaki and Alaja Folashade Bola Tinubu (Lagos State) among others.

Others are Professor Toaheed Adedoja (Oyo State), Engineer Yusuf Husseini (Kogi State), Alhaji A. Haruna (Adamawa State), Hajiya Amina H. Kila (FCT) and Comrade Aminu Aminu (Jigawa State).

The communique called on the president-elect to avoid sensitive mistakes made by previous administrations such as delay in appointments, refusal to reward support groups, non-compliance to competence and merit which are ascribed requirements for appointments.

TAP-IT also saluted all that contributed in numerous ways to the success of Asiwaju Tinubu in the February 25, 2023 election and decided to honour them with awards at an elaborate ceremony in Abuja. Among those honoured were members of the advisory council.

They included a former Minister of State (Petroleum), Alhaji Umaru Dembo, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo Hashim, an international businessman and an APC presidential aspirant, the Director-General, Tinubu Campaign Organisation and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, a former governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Mahmud Aliyu Shinkafi, Comrade Aminu Aminu, Barrister Obioma Success and Engineer Yusuf Husseini.

Others are Alhaji Aminu Suleiman, Alhaji Nuhu Ribadu, Mr. James Faleke, Professor Mohammed Kuta Yahaya, Professor Toaheed Adedoja, Alaja Folashade Bola Tinubu, the Iyaloja of Lagos, Hon. Akin Awodeji and Alhaji Sani Turaki.

According to Sa'ad, it will be unwise not to immediately recognise these individuals who have sacrificed immensely to see that the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu was victorious at the polls.

Comrade Sa'ad pointed out that these individuals among others are also poised towards repositioning the Tinubu administration by hitting the ground running after its inauguration on May 29, 2023.