Africa: Nigerian Election Reassures Africa - Rwandan Envoy

Outgoing Rwandan High Commissioner, Stanislas Kamanzi, has said the successful completion of the 2023 elections by Nigeria is an affirmation of the fact that African nations can handle their destiny in a very peaceful way, adding, "I am happy for Nigeria."

The high commissioner who called on the president in State House, Abuja, on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission said he was happy for Nigeria for the way the elections went, at the same time congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari for being at the helm.

According to a statement by presidental spokesman, Garba Shehu, he said he was going back to his country with a high sense of fulfillment after his eight-year tenure, "having registered assurances that Nigeria is a friendly country" and in the full expectation that his successor will build on his work here.

President Buhari congratulated the outgoing diplomat on his very successful tour of duty and spoke about a range of issues and the substantial progress made in the Nigeria-Rwanda relationship over the past eight years.

The president and the high commissioner discussed bilateral accomplishments in the area of aviation, with Rwanda Airline operating eight weekly flights to Lagos and five to Abuja and the progress towards a Nigeria-Rwanda Joint Commission which has been signed and soon to be inaugurated.

President Buhari noted the uncommon coincidence of the High Commissioner and himself coming in eight years ago and leaving at about the same time.

"You saw us come in and you are about to see us leaving. When we came, the Northeast was a big problem. The lake Chad was much affected by climate change and the neighboring regions were experiencing a turbulence," he said, adding that he was pleased with the progress made in normalizing the situation in the area especially at this time when, according to him, "there is a very active governor" in Borno State.

He thanked Nigerian government officials for creating a true spirit of mutual cooperation, without any artificial barriers that enabled him to make a success of his duty tour in Nigeria