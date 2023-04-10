Cote d'Ivoire: Afro-Country - From Abidjan to Nashville With Peter One

7 April 2023
Afropop Worldwide (New York)
By Banning Eyre

This week's Afropop Worldwide program From Nashville to Nairobi: A History of Country Music in Kenya tells the remarkable story of Country and Western music's enduring hold on listeners in that East African country. But this is part of a bigger story about country music in Africa.

Case in point: Born in Abidjan, Cote D'Ivoire, and now a resident of Nashville, Tennessee, Peter One is now emerging as US-based C&W artist, and one with a remarkable back story. So remarkable, that it earned a spot on the PBS Newshour last night (4/6/23).

Here's a link to the PBS piece, a wonderful complement to this week's radio program.

And here's a link to our 2019 coverage of Peter One's landmark release on Awesome Tapes from Africa. Kudos to ATFA for another great find!

