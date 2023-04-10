Nigeria: Buhari Mourns Wife of Patriarch of Dantata Family, Hajiya Rabi

10 April 2023
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

* Says she's known for unparalleled compassion and philanthropy

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed condolence over the demise of Hajiya Rabi Aminu Dantata, wife of businessman, philanthropist and patriarch of the large Dantata family in Kano, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, saying she will be remembered for her unparalleled compassion and philanthropy.

The President, according to a statement issued on Sunday by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the deceased had a passion for service to the people.

"She was a celebrated philanthropist who loved to share all that she had. Her simple and compassionate life was an inspiration to all those around her".

He prayed to Allah to accept her good deeds and give strength to Alhaji Aminu to bear the loss.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.