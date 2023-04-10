Nigeria: Govt to Support Imo State University of Agriculture With Grants, Farm Equipment

10 April 2023
This Day (Lagos)
By Gilbert Ekugbe

The Minister, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, has pledged to support the Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Umuagwo, with farm equipment, accessories and grants to enhance economic growth.

The Minister made the pledge during a courtesy visit by the Acting. Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Christopher Eze and his team to his office in Abuja

Abubakar said agriculture is of great importance and cannot be separated from environmental sciences, pointing out that agriculture is no longer about food only but regarded as a business and indeed the bases of all other businesses.

He however, stated that most of the foreign exchange earnings, infrastructures before now had been raised courtesy of the agricultural sector of the economy.

He therefore assured that the Ministry would work with the University to boost the socio economic development of the country, promising to visit the University before the end of his tenure.

In his remarks, the Acting Vice Chancellor, Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Services, Prof. Christopher Eze, commended the Minister and management staff for their laudable programmes and achievements.

He pointed out that the dwindling State Government resources and inadequate facilities had caused the University to operate with serious challenges and this explained their quest for assistance.

