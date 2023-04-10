Liberia: Jodie Wants Women's Beginner Referees to Persevere

Monrovia — Liberia Football Association (LFA) 3rd Vice President Jodie Reid-Seton has encouraged women's beginner referees to persevere.

According to Jodie, young women, who are aspiring to be referees, shouldn't see the sky as their limit.

She was speaking at the end of a two-day FIFA women's referee development beginner course at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium on 8 April.

"I want to thank you for taking up the challenge to begin a journey on being professional referees. You can be the next FIFA-badged referees for Liberia few years from now.

"You just have to persevere. Don't be fall to bullying. Referees were men yesterday but we see men and women today. Don't let the sky be your limits. I want you to even go above the sky.

"On behalf of FIFA that sponsored the workshop, I want to thank your instructor, who I am very pleased with and everyone in the LFA, who made this course to be a success.

"With the power vested in me as third vice president of the LFA, I hereby declared this course officially closed," Jodie said.

LFA 2nd Vice President Sekou Konneh also motivated the young lads with his upbringing.

"I was very big when I went to formal school because my father (RIP) insisted that I should go to Koranic school but I sent my children to school at a very early age.

"So I am very happy that your parents have allowed you to choose your career path. You can be some of the best referees in this world once you are determined to do so at this tender age," said Konneh.

LFA technical instructor Famatta Duncan drilled the participants on the laws of the game with theoretical and practical sessions.

Former FIFA-badged assistant referee Abraham Fahnbulleh conducted a physical/fitness session on 8 April.

Twenty (20) participants from Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, Margibi and Montserrado Counties completed the course.

They are Jartu J. Johnson, Moselene N. Washington, Princess Y. Nimely, Lindsey A. Tweh, Meghan Coleman, Bakisa B. Massaquoi, Oretha S. Steward, Matenneh Kanneh, Grace B. Binda and Precious G. Lawson.

Others are Satta D. Johnson, Matenneh Donzo, Mary M. George, Angel G. Boimah, Cartina M. Browne, Cecelia D. Nuefville, Celia B. Nuefville, Odell N. Bondo and Lovetee S. Sumo.

The course was intended to increase the number of young women in refereeing from the sub-associations/sub-committees and to have a uniform interpretation of the laws of the game.