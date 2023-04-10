Liberia: NPA Anchors Dethrone From Top Spot By Global Pharma

Monrovia — Anchors FC slipped from first to second place in the Liberia Football Association second division League after losing 1-0 to Samira FC on Thursday. This defeat allowed Global Pharma Football Club to move into first place after their win against Ganta Almighty FC. The race for the second division League title is heating up as NPA Anchors and Global Pharma Football Club swapped places, with Keatu Smith's side now leading the pack.

Theophlius Befford's Anchors started the day in first place and were hoping to remain at the top, but Samira FC denied the league leaders a win. Samira FC started the match with lots of ambition, knowing that a win could keep them from entering the relegation zone and maintain their place in the second division league next season. Eric Roberts' Samira FC were pressured early on in the match but held their ground and later created several scoring opportunities in the first half but were unlucky, ending the half goalless.

Back from their respective rooms, NPA fought to get the match opener but couldn't, and it didn't take too long for Deco Taylor to give his side Samira FC the lead in the 48th minute with a cool finish that ended up being the only goal of the match that finished 1-0 to Samira FC. The result took Samira up the table with 32 points from 25 games, while the league leaders drop to second place with 57 points from 26 games played, one point behind Global Pharma Football Club, who regained the top spot with 58 points from 25 games played.

In the early kick-off on Saturday, Global Pharma secured a comfortable 5-2 victory over already relegated Ganta Almighty FC. The bottom club Almighty FC started the match with ten men due to late arrival of the players but was a threat to Global Pharma in the first half. Global Pharma had ten scoring chances in the opening 30 minutes of the match but were poor in front of goal.

Underdogs Almighty struck first in the 38th minute through their most dangerous player Nyan Dan. Dan's right-footed shot from the right side of the box beat Alvin Sehkehpoh at the bottom right corner, but James Richardson got Pharma level in the 46th minute to end the half 1-1. The Pharmacists, after the break, took the lead through Prince Martor in the 48th minute and followed it up with his second in the 50th minute. Nicholas Blapoh and Randy Dukuly added their names to the scoresheet for Global Pharma, while Nyan Dan completed his brace just before the final whistle, ending the match 5-2 to Global Pharma and taking them to the top of the table for the first time since the first phase of the league. Global Pharma now has 58 points from 25 matches with three games to go.

They will face Pags FC on Wednesday and take on NPA Anchors on Saturday before ending the league with a tough match at Tony FC. The Pharmacists will be crowned champions if they secure victories over both Pags and NPA. Meanwhile, Tony FC kept their hopes of promotion to the first division alive with a 3-1 win over Gardnersville FC. While Margibi FC and Pags FC played out to a 1-1 draw, and Black Man Warrior and LIFE FC settled to a 2-2 draw. Paynesville FC, however, demolished Junior professional FC 4-0 to remain third on the log.

"The most important thing today was that we were losing 1-0, but we had the character and the trust to go for the win, and we continued trying to attack," said Reo Nyanti, Global Pharma Deputy Coach.