Nigeria: Presidential Aspirant Backs North West for Senate Presidency

An All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant in the 2023 election, Adamu Garba, has urged the party's leadership to zone the Senate presidency to the North West.

Garba, in an interview with newsmen in Abuja weekend, said though a number of lawmakers-elect had declared interest in the Senate presidency, the coveted office requires a legislator with cognitive legislative and leadership experience to lead the parliament to make laws for the betterment of the citizenry.

He said, "The horse-trading and scheming is currently on as to who becomes the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

"If we take the Senate Presidency to the North-West, we will consolidate North-West much better and mainstream them and make every member of the North-West a continuous member of the APC, that would keep guaranteeing us victory in subsequent elections and the only one that has that capacity and competence is Senator Barau Jibrin."