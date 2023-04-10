Nigeria: Presidential Aspirant Backs North West for Senate Presidency

10 April 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Salau

An All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant in the 2023 election, Adamu Garba, has urged the party's leadership to zone the Senate presidency to the North West.

Garba, in an interview with newsmen in Abuja weekend, said though a number of lawmakers-elect had declared interest in the Senate presidency, the coveted office requires a legislator with cognitive legislative and leadership experience to lead the parliament to make laws for the betterment of the citizenry.

He said, "The horse-trading and scheming is currently on as to who becomes the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

"If we take the Senate Presidency to the North-West, we will consolidate North-West much better and mainstream them and make every member of the North-West a continuous member of the APC, that would keep guaranteeing us victory in subsequent elections and the only one that has that capacity and competence is Senator Barau Jibrin."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.